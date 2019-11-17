|
Steven Jacobsen
1966-2019
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Steven Henry Jacobsen, devoted son and brother passed away at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with lymphoma and congestive heart failure.
Steve was born on October 15, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He lived most of his life in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School in 1985. He lived in Reno, Nevada for a few years working in the hotel and gaming industry before moving back to Salt Lake City, where he worked for ASAP Automotive, working his way up from driver to sales manager.
Steve is preceded in death by his father William Joseph Jacobsen, 1989; and his grandmothers, Amelia Jacobsen, 1977 and Dorothy M. Kidd, 2008.
Steve enjoyed traveling with his brother, Scot. He had a special relationship with his grandmother, Dorothy, enjoying long visits and baking together. He was a loving generous soul who helped everyone.
Steve is survived by his mother Nancy Jacobsen of Salt Lake City, brother Scot Jacobsen, and sister-in-law Sherri, both of Cudahy, Wisconsin, his nephew, Will and his wife Lindsey of Westminster, Colorado.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 17, 2019