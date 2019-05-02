Home

Wiscombe Memorial
47 South Orange Street, Suite B-5
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
385-528-1804
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Wiscombe Memorial
47 South Orange Street, Suite B-5
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Steven Lester Lund


Steven Lester Lund Obituary
1981 - 2019
West Jordan, UT-Steven Lester Lund, age 37, passed away on April 22, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1981 in Murray to Lester Irving and Paula Marie Spencer Lund.
He is survived by his Mother, Paula Lund and brother, David Lund. He was preceded in death by his Father, Lester Irving Lund.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wiscombe Memorial located at 47 South Orange Street Suite B5 Salt Lake City, UT 84116. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Narcotics Anonymous.
Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019
