Steven J. Mills
1938 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Steven Justus Mills, age 81, passed away on December 7, 2019, at home in West Valley City, UT. He was born on March 15, 1938 in Bell, CA, to Moyle Justus and Elizabeth Mills. He married Bernice Harmon.
An evening viewing will be held December 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A graveside will take place the following day, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT, 84065. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019