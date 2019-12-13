Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Utah Veterans Memorial Park
17111 South Camp Williams Road
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Steven Mills


1938 - 2019
Steven Mills Obituary
Steven J. Mills
1938 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Steven Justus Mills, age 81, passed away on December 7, 2019, at home in West Valley City, UT. He was born on March 15, 1938 in Bell, CA, to Moyle Justus and Elizabeth Mills. He married Bernice Harmon.
An evening viewing will be held December 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A graveside will take place the following day, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT, 84065. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
