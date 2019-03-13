Scott Preece

1971~2019

Farmington, UT-Scott Preece, age 47, died March 8th 2019 after a long struggle with a brain tumor, and subsequent depression. Scott was born November 18, 1971 in Yakima Washington, son of Steven Preece and Toni Little. Scott was married to Connie Layton in 1992 and later divorced. Scott graduated from Layton High school in 1989 and later attended school at the University of Utah in Civil Engineering. Scott is survived by his father Steven, his mother Toni Little, his brothers Ken, Chris and Adam, his fiancé Jennifer Mikkelson, as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews and one niece. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Gayle Shade, with whom he shared a very special and close relationship. Scott was protective of his little brothers; warm and engaging; and easy to be around. He loved art, dabbling in pottery and metals. He loved biking, motorcycling, and fast cars. Scott loved easily and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Farmington North Stake Center 729 West Shepard Lane. Online guest book www.russonmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019