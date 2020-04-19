|
|
Steven Ralph Blake
1947 ~ 2020
After a long illness Steven returned to his Heavenly Father on April 15, 2020 and is now at peace. He was born June 8, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Joanne and M. William Blake. He is survived by his mother; siblings Rob (Sue), Janet (Jim) Jones, Nancy Davis and Annie (Chris) Swan. Steven will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Elysian Burial Gardens. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020