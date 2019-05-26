Steven Todd

Edgington

1966 ~ 2019

Steven Todd Edgington passed away at the age of 52 on May 24, 2019 at his home in South Jordan after a hard fought battle from a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed in 2016. Todd was born in Salt Lake City on July 31, 1966. Todd loved to be outside soaking up as much sun as he could, fixing anything that needed to be fixed, mowing the lawn, Go-Kart racing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Prior to his injury Todd was a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service where he loved being out in the sun and walking all day. Todd was an inspiration to everyone he met by his strength and perseverance from trying to recover from his injury. He never complained and was always ready to fight whatever obstacle stood in his way. He never let a day go by without making us laugh. Todd is survived by his loving wife Vicki Edgington who has been his amazing caregiver since his accident, daughters Tristen Gatzemeier (Jeff), Madison Edgington, and son Cruz Edgington (Blair). Known as Pa to his grandchildren Megan, Brooklyn, Jackson, Quinn, and Jordy. Parents Barr and Nancy. In-laws Dale and Peggy Cruse. Siblings Lori Young (Bryan), RJ Edgington, Cheri Edgington and Jodi Sorensen (Rory). Preceded in death by his son, Jordan Todd Edgington.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Garden Park 3rd Ward, 11543 South Keystone Drive, South Jordan, UT. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019 at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Thursday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Online messages and tributes to the family can be made at www.holbrookmortuary.com.



Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019