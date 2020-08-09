Steven W. Shaw
1941 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Steven Shaw, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 5, 2020. He has joined his beloved wife of 30 years, Sandra, his son, David, brother, Ted, and his parents, Viola and James, all of whom Steve had spoken of fondly over the years.
Steve was born on May 2, 1941, in Nephi, Utah to parents Ellen Viola Worwood and James Shaw. Steve grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho on a potato farm where he learned the value of hard work. Later he moved to Salt Lake City where he graduated from Granite High School. Steve also attended Dixie Junior College and LDS Business College.
Steve proudly served in the US Navy as a Navigation Quartermaster, Petty officer 2nd class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown in the South Pacific, and also traveling halfway around the world to the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. He counts his military experience as one of the highlights of his life, often telling stories of his time of service. Later, Steve was employed at Questar Energy Corporation, where he retired after 30 years of dedicated service as a Joint Operation's Accounting Supervisor.
Steve was loyal to family and friends. Steve freely expressed his appreciation for the acts of kindness he received and, for as long as he had the means and ability, he gave freely in return. Steve valued his friendship with many, in particular his best friend of over 60 years Dave Roberts. Steve was known for his sense of humor and his tall tales. Steve loved life! He enjoyed baseball, basketball, softball, wrestling, golf, and fishing. The Veterans League at Bonwood Bowl hosted Steve's same bowling team for 20 years. Steve is loved and will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his son, Troy (Rachel), and step-children Michael (Jessica), Cindy (Andre); and his grandchildren Kasen (Aubrey), Lilyona, Crystal, Ethan, Arowyn, Amanda, Devan, and Jaxon.
A special thanks to the many people who showed kindness to Steve during the last years of his life. Alexis Hilkey, Caroline Tschannen, and Jessica Bercotch, as well as the many caring professionals at Carrington Court. All of whom who gave tireless assistance. The family appreciates their care and service to Steve.
There will be a graveside ceremony at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, August 12, 2020, at 11 A.M. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to The Wounded Warrior Project
.