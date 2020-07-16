Steven Wagstaff Quist
1952 ~ 2020
Sandy UT - Steven Wagstaff Quist, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on July 13th, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1952, in Salt Lake City, UT. Steven is survived by his wife Deborah, three children, Matthew, Michelle, and Joshua, six grandchildren, one brother, John, and two sisters Katherine and Mary.
He won over and married the love of his life and best friend Deb and never looked back for 46 years of marriage. Steve was drawn to the outdoors, spending time with his family hiking, riding four-wheelers, hunting, watching wildlife, taking photographs and gazing up at the stars. He shared his passions with his kids and grandkids, who he loved with all his heart.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 6-8PM at Mountain View Memorial Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.) Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 9:30AM at the Willowcreek 6th Ward, 2115 Sublette Pl, Sandy, UT 84093. The funeral will be viewable via Zoom. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com
for Steve's full obituary.