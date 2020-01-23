Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
River View Chapel
12101 South 700 West
Draper, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
River View Chapel
12101 South 700 West
Draper, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stig Stromberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stig Axel Stromberg


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stig Axel Stromberg Obituary
Stig Axel Stromberg
1930 - 2020
Stig Axel Stromberg returned home on January 18, 2020. He was born September 3, 1930 in Larsmo, Finland to Johannes and Jenny Stromberg. He married Ceidie Gudrun Lovisa Eriksson on June 18, 1955. They had 6 children, 27 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the River View Chapel at 12101 South 700 West in Draper, UT with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the service. A viewing will also be held Sunday, evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South) in Sandy, UT.
For full obituary and to share condolences visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -