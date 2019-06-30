1960 ~ 2019

Susan Arlene (Henrie) Weeks, born April 2, 1960, passed away on June 18, 2019 peacefully in her sleep due to causes related to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma. She's survived by her heartbroken husband Eric, her cherished son Brian, her dear daughter-in-law Megan, beloved grandchildren Hannah and Jaxon, her siblings Marshall, Jayne Ann, Billy, Carolyn, Jill and Brian, plus nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

A wake will be held in her honor to celebrate her life, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, at the Reception Room at Eaglewood Golf Course, 1110 E Eaglewood Dr., North Salt Lake. Toasts will begin at 1:00. Bring a happy memory, a favorite saying of hers, a funny story, or just how you feel. Dress comfortably. But you're welcome to visit any time during those hours.

Condolences to all her friends and family, and the good people at Corbett Canyon for their inevitable loss of income. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. A more complete obituary can be found online at: www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries



Published in Deseret News from June 30 to July 1, 2019