Susan Backman
1939 ~ 2020
Our loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Susan Blanch Welcker Backman passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born to Lewis and Rowena Welcker on August 27, 1939. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Lewis, sister Della, brother Max, and great-grandson Blake Jr.
Mom married her sweetheart John Peter Backman III on June 27, 1958. They were married for 52 wonderful years and were blessed with 4 children; Jeff (Diane), Randy (Penny), Rhonda (Kevin), and Darren. They had 9 grandchildren; Jacob, Levi, Kattrina, Lyndi, Zachary, Camille, Jason, Callee, and Landon. They had 16 great-grandchildren.
Mom lost dad to a long illness on July 3, 2010. She had a very difficult time with his passing. She missed the love of her life. At the time of her passing, Mom was at a memory care facility (Elk Meadows) in Oakley, Utah. We would like to thank all of the staff and her Hospice nurse Audry for taking such great care of our Mother during her long battle with Alzheimer's. She was a favorite resident there and we know she loved them.
Mom was a wonderful cook and loved making quilts for her family. Mom worked and retired from her career as a Secretary at Brockbank Jr. High School. She loved all her co-workers and was able to work alongside her neighbor and dear friend.
Mom and Dad enjoyed going on trips and spending time with family at their cabin in the Mountains. Everybody on the mountain knew and loved Jack and Susan.
Mom will be dearly missed and Christmas will never be the same without her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
, Utah Chapter at alz.org/Utah
.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com