May 22,1961 - March 22, 2019

Susan Coryl Rounds passed away on March 22, 2019 from a pulmonary embolism. She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Gerald Neil Rounds and Maria Dora (de Borbon) Rounds. She is survived by her parents, brothers Richard, Patrick, James, sister Jody, and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love her so much and will miss her greatly.

Sue (Suebie) was kindhearted, loved to laugh and had a knack for making friends with everyone she met. She loved to help people and animals and her favorite pass times were fishing, teaching nieces and nephews how to fish and playing guitar and singing.

Sue's family will be celebrating her life on Memorial Day: Monday May 27th at Canyon Rim park (3100 Grace St, Salt Lake City, Ut) from 12pm to 3pm. Bring your picnic chairs and memories to share. Tribute to be given at 1pm.

