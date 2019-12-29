|
1946 ~ 2019
Susan Decker Erwin, age 73, died on December 17, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born on February 19, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Joseph and Joy Decker. She married Robert Jackson Erwin on July 11, 1963.
Susan enjoyed sewing, quilting, hiking, gardening, adventures with her grandchildren, playing board games, and serving at church with bible studies, primary and humanitarian services. She also enjoyed joking around and teasing with family and friends. She had a wonderful laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Jackson Erwin; brother, Tom Decker; sister, Carolyn Decker Erickson; sons: Robert, Brad, and Tracy; grandchildren: Paul, Chris, and Marcus Erwin, Ashley Gailey, Chelsie Griffith, Tyler Rich and Honey Slingerland; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Finley Decker and Joy Jensen Decker; sister, Mary Joy Decker Archbold; granddaughter, and Bailie McKae Erwin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Wasatch Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2139 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again prior to services from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019