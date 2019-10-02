Home

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
7000 S 1700 E
Salt Lake City, UT
1962 - 2019
9/16/1962 ~ 9/29/2019
Susan Faber passed away unexpectedly on September 29th. She is survived by her siblings and their families. Kent (Leila) Faber, Allen (Connie) Faber, Phillip (Dawn) Faber, Matthew (LauraLee) Faber, Sydney (Travis) Larson, Andrew (Jamie) Faber, Jared (Jen) Faber along with 19 plus nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, she delighted in each and every one. She is preceded in death by her parents Mahonri and Carolee Faber.
Beloved sister, aunt, and friend, much admired for her wit, wisdom, and her generosity. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her best. A long time employee of Fidelity Investments, she was honored with their highest award in April 2013 for her outstanding customer service. She loved a good mystery and was an avid reader and book collector. We pray that all who knew her has walked away blessed.
She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Partoun, UT on Friday. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Canyons Church, 7000 S 1700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84121.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
