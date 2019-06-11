Susan Spackman Giles "Sal"

1958 ~ 2019

Susan Giles died peacefully, June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bitburg Germany on June 24, 1958 to Robert Curtis Spackman and LeeAnn Hinckley Spackman while her dad was serving in the USAF.

She met the love of her life Kenneth H. Giles in 9th grade and they married on Feb 24, 1978 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they were the parents of Taylor and Alex. Susan was a wonderful Mother and loved her boys dearly. Ken and Sue, Sal as he called her, built a great life together and were often found sitting together on their favorite bench at Disneyland.

She graduated from Granger High in 1976 and was a student body officer. She worked at Primary Children's Medical Center as an Administrative Assistant for 34 years where she was working at the time of her death.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings. Her testimony of the Savior was evident in the way she treated everyone she met. She was a bright light that will be truly missed. She was an avid reader and enjoyed scrapbooking. She loved going on scrapbooking retreats with her special group of friends.

Susan is survived by her husband Ken, son Alex and Christina Giles, Mother LeeAnn Spackman, brother David (Lori) Spackman, and many other relatives.

Preceded in death by son Taylor Giles and her father Robert Spackman.

Graveside services will be held at Valley View Memorial Cemetery located at 4335 W 4100 S on Thursday 11:00 June 13, 2019.

For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com

