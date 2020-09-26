Susan Greaves Dahl
1946-2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Susan Greaves Dahl passed away surrounded by her children on September 22, 2020. Susan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2, 1946 to Ora and Clara Greaves. . Susan was preceded in death by her father Ora Greaves, mother Clara Greaves, and brother Richard Greaves. She is survived by her husband Brent, daughters Beth (Scott) Rosenlof, Jessica, sons Garrit (Tauni), Blake, Connor, sister Mary Ann Huefner, grandchildren, Brennan, Tori, Shelby, Kendall, Clara, Lucy, Logan and her best friend of 55 years Laurie Chivers. A viewing for friends will be held at the Springview Ward building (3151 S 900 E) on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Services for close friends and family will be held at the Springview Ward on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11am. A viewing will precede the funeral from 10am to 10:45am. To view full obituary and to share a memory, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
.