1927 ~ 2018

Susan Hunter Beall was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 6, 1927 to Robert M. and Mildred H. Hunter.

Sue attended University School at The Ohio State University from kindergarten thru twelfth grade, and then continued at The Ohio State University for her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1949.

She met her future husband, Burtch W Beall, Jr. at a Delta Gamma - Sigma Alpha Epsilon social planning session. They were married June 6, 1949 at the North Broadway United Methodist Church in Columbus.

Sue and Burtch moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1952 when their car broke down on their way to San Francisco. To pay for the repairs, Burtch got a job with a local architect as a draftsman, and Sue went to work for the phone company, but they never moved away. In 1954, her first son Brent was born, followed two years later by her second son, Brook. She took great pride in raising her two boys, maintaining her immaculate gardens, and sewing her own clothing, from blouses to gowns to coats and jackets. The quality of her dressmaking is reflected in a special exhibit put on by the Historic Costume and Textile Collection in the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.

Susan passed away in Chandler, Arizona on October 10, 2018, at the age of 91. She is survived by her two sons, Brent (Ginny) and Brook, and her grandson, Robert.

