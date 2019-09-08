|
Susan Irene "Ace" Anderson
1946 - 2019
Our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Susan Anderson, passed away at home on August 18 due to complications from uterine cancer, the last of four cancers she fought with resolve, courage, and faith during the past five years. Her passing was an occasion to witness moments of rare grace.
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to M. Dewane "Duke" Anderson and Nancy M. Hesse Anderson. She had one sibling, Shawn, who survives her, as does her mother and 14 cousins. After graduating from East High School in 1964, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Utah. Her career was in publishing, which was fitting for a woman who loved books and reading as much as she did. She had a particular fondness for Jane Austen and Charles Dickens, and among her other passions were John Singer Sargent, Fred Astaire, George Balanchine, classic movies, and the Beatles. She possessed great sensitivity toward and understanding of other people, and wielded her quick wit with surprise, which always provoked laughter. She put the needs and wishes of those she loved ahead of her own, sometimes to her detriment. She was a woman of restraint, intelligence, insight, strength, loyalty and love. She always assumed the best of others. Rudeness and bad manners saddened but didn't surprise her. She was an exceptional person. We are so lucky to have known her.
Her decline was so sudden and swift that we had no time to prepare a formal service. She was laid to rest at Mt. Olivet cemetery at noon on August 23 as the waning moon set in the west. She will be honored at a celebratory luncheon later in the year. Details will follow on the Larkin website. Heartfelt thanks to the Larkin staff for their responsive, generous support in our time of trial. Our deepest thanks go to our friends Robynette Joos, Brian Lensch, Terri Ridge, Troy and Jessica Garlick, and the staff of Visiting Angels.
As her "little" sister and best friend, I will think of many moments--watching American Ballet Theatre dance Twyla Tharp's "Deuce Coupe," listening to Jon Hendricks in a North Beach club, or sitting atop Mt. Tamalpais on Thanksgiving Day, munching sandwiches after a short hike while looking out on the vast beauty of San Francisco's north bay. She "loved the principle of beauty in all things."
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019