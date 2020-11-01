1/1
Susan Joan Vincent
Susan Joan Vincent
In Loving Memory
On October 27, 2020, Susan Joan Vincent, surrounded by family, left this world and entered the next, greeted by family and friends on the other side.
Sue loved her husband of 40 years, Arthur Leonard Vincent, her family, animals and travel. To her, the world was not full of strangers, only friends.
Sue is survived by her husband Art; twin sister Sally Orapeza; three children, Alicia McGlone Guerrero, Heather McGlone, Bryce McGlone; three step-children, Sherri Vincent Cowan, Shannon Vincent Wilde, Jeffrey Vincent; 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 4355 West Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah. In-person services are limited to family. The services will be broadcast via the Manila Creek 2nd Ward YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC5bWbgSp_jM9xBihDZ9dVug
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
