Susan Joy Carpenter
1960-2020
"Our Beloved" Susan passed away early Tuesday morning quietly in her sleep. Susan was born on June 29, 1960 to Max Curtis and Joy Ruby Burmester Jewkes in Van Nuys, California. She was a lover of animals, especially horses and German Shepherds. She is survived by her husband, 2 kids and 15 grand-children. Susan is preceded in death by a son and daughter and her mother. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the LDS chapel on 4444 Early Duke St., West Valley UT. A viewing will be held at the church prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:45 AM. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020