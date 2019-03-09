Home

Susan passed away unexpectedly of natural causes February 21. Sue will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and love for her family. She is preceded in death by her sister Karen Price, mother Nancy and father Dale Pitkin. She is survived by her two brothers Jim (Shanna) and Steve Pitkin. We had recently been catching up on old stories and experiences and were looking forward to filling in all the recent news and updates in the family. We'll just have to wait a little longer to catch up with her in heaven. Family and friends will be contacted for a remembrance get together later.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
