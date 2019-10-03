Home

Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Susan Kay Garcia


1955 - 2019
Susan Kay Garcia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on October 1, 2019 in Herriman City, Utah. Susan was born to Alma Dean Skinner and Burma Elizabeth Neild on September 3, 1955. Services will be held on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at the Larkin Riverton Chapel, 3688 West 12600 South, at 12 PM. A visitation will be held on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 from 6-8 PM and prior on to services Sat. at 11 AM in the same location. For full obituary, please see Larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
