Susan Kershaw

Dalpiaz

1949 ~ 2020

Kearns, UT-On Saturday, September 19, 2020 we lost our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Her caring soul, beautiful smile and her quick and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed. She never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone who needed, even if it was just to make you smile.

Sue was born on April 26, 1949 to Chauncey and Virginia Kershaw in Bountiful Utah. She spent her childhood there with her two siblings, Judy Mann and Daniel Kershaw. She graduated from Bountiful High School, where she cultivated lifelong friendships. Life took her to Farmington, New Mexico and then to Santa Rosa California where she met and married Steve Sacks. They became the parents of two children, Lori Jensen and Jeff Sacks.

She eventually returned to the Salt Lake Valley, where she enrolled and graduated with a B.S.B from the U of U. She was able to combine her love for photography with her education and became the manager of a photography studio. She was known for her dedication and strong work ethic but was always quick with a joke to spread a smile to her coworkers. During this time, she met and married Louis Dalpiaz in 1987, whose lifestyle introduced her to a love for animals, especially horses.

Her talents included, but were not limited to taking and editing pictures, making videos, and personalized greeting cards. She was a tender and loving caregiver to her aging parents. She had a love for Jeopardy, board games and travel. In her retirement she shared many memorable trips with her two cousins that were close to her heart. But her true passion was spending time with her five grandchildren who she doted over (even though her daughter was to blame for making her a grandmother way to soon at age 50).

She is survived by her husband Louis Dalpiaz, daughter Lori (Steve) Jensen, son Jeff (Jennae) Sacks, grandkids Ashley, Tyler, McKenzie, Riley and Easton, brother Dan (Vickie) Kershaw, sister Judy (Brian) Mann and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sue's celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Larkin Mortuary at 3688 W. 12600 S. in Riverton. A visitation will be held from 2 PM to 3PM. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity in her memory.



