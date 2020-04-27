|
Susan Muriel Cottler
1948 ~ 2020
Susan Muriel Cottler, 71, of Salt Lake City, passed away on April 24 in her home on Westminster Ave. She was born May 11, 1948, in Greater Boston, MA. Susan married Bill Taggart at Little Chapel of the West in Las Vegas in 1989. Dr. Cottler received her Ph.D. in History from the University of Utah and began her devoted and illustrious 37 years as a Professor of History at Westminster College in 1977. She was a widely respected expert on Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, and popular culture. Dr. Cottler completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Vermont in 1970. She spent her childhood in Newton, MA. When she left, her die-hard love for the Red Sox, Patriots, all things Boston sports, proper manners, and strong accent remained for life. Suz was truly one of a kind - fearless, brilliant, fun, and always with unbeatable shoes and style. Her lifelong friends cherished her as a free spirit and the life of the party. Loved for her quick intelligence and unbridled sense of humor, she was also a cogent observer of people, politics, and culture. She gave her all to her students and had a gift for keeping them engaged. The students she helped and lives she changed are countless. She retained to the end unmatchable insights, unpredictable moments of righteous indignation, and a sweetly informed sentimentality, especially for Bill and the dogs. Suz is survived by her husband Bill Taggart, two beloved Bichons Buddy and Louie, as well as her sister Joan Cottler & partner Douglas Hotchkiss. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Roz & Frank Cottler and golden retrievers Otis and Cooper. Memorial services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Utah.
