Susan Porter
1955 - 2020
Susan Porter, having been born of goodly parents, therefore, she was taught somewhat in all the learning of her father....1 Nephi 1:1

Susan Leslie Porter was born October 17, 1955 to Tore Pedersen and KayLene Newbold Pedersen. Died September 9, 2020. She was raised happily in Magna,UT with her four siblings, Sandra, Scott, Stacy and Stefany.

She married Kelvin Budd Porter on March 3, 1978. They parted after 35 years of marriage. Together they have four children.

Sue served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a mission later in life to the Idaho Boise Mission.

Susan died due to PSP, a rare neurological disorder, which she bravely faced and battled until the very end.

Survived by her father Tore and stepmother Lise, children Patrick (Andrea), Shawn (Sarah), Tiffany (Justin) and Holly (Bret), 13 grandchildren, sisters and brother, stepsister Marianne, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother KayLene, an aunt, uncle and a cousin.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Private graveside services will be held later.

Please share a favorite memory or thought of Sue with the family at larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
