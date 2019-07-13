1948 ~ 2019

Susan Stewart, 70, of Bountiful, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City on October 21, 1948 to Seth Layton Stewart and Alexia Nelson Stewart.

Susan suffered much from Type I diabetes, renal failure and breast cancer but rarely complained. In the past few months when she couldn't totally manage for herself, and others had occasion to serve her, she was abundantly grateful and always expressed it.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Seth Layton and Alice Alexia Nelson Stewart; grandparents, Walter William and Rachel Pearl Layton Stewart and John Kyller and Mary Alice Page Nelson.

Susan grew up and was educated in Kaysville, attended Kaysville Elementary and graduated from Davis High School. She received her B.A. from Brigham Young University where she also did graduate work in English literature. After teaching English at BYU, Susan worked at the Visitors Center on Temple Square where she wrote the script for the missionaries to use as they conducted tours. Susan did extensive research and was very proud of the book she wrote about Keith Garner who was the Director of Temple Square. Later, when Mr. Garner was released, she worked for him privately in almost every capacity of his businesses as his chief administrative assistant.

Susan was loyal to her friends to a fault. Once she counted you as a friend she overlooked all your faults. Susan was a surrogate mother to her nieces and nephews especially when they were working or attending school in Utah. She was always a strong supporter and #1 cheerleader for them in all of their interests. They will miss her dearly.

Susan is survived by her sister Kathleen Stewart Goodwin (Carl Ben Goodwin Jr.), her nephews and nieces: David Daniel Goodwin (Michelle Pauline Marchant Goodwin) and their children, Benjamin David Goodwin and Amelia Alexis Goodwin; Rachel Ann Goodwin Williams (Bracan Jon Williams) and their children Lucy Page Williams and Alice Ruth Williams; Julie Lynn Goodwin Isaacson (Jon Mark Isaacson) and their children, Matthew Jon Isaacson, Seth Lewis Isaacson, and Elyse Ruth Isaacson; and Jonathan Stewart Goodwin (Aubri Lynn Spencer) and their daughter Mackenzie Anne Goodwin all of whom she loved deeply.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19th at the Orchard 7th Ward Chapel, 3599 S., Orchard Dr. Bountiful, Utah, where friends and family may visit from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Kaysville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from July 13 to July 14, 2019