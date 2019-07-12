Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
the chapel
5905 S 4000 W
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
the chapel
5905 S 4000 W
Taylorsville, UT
Susanne Whitaker Procter


1958 - 2019
Susanne Whitaker Procter Obituary
Susanne Whitaker Procter
1958 - 2019
Susanne Whitaker Procter, 60, passed away from cancer on July 7, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1958 to Ralph and Donna (Empey) Whitaker. She attended West High and the University of Utah. In 1978, she married David F Procter in the Salt Lake Temple and together they had three children. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, 11 am at the chapel at 5905 S 4000 W, Taylorsville. Viewings will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, on Sunday July 14, 6:30-8:30 pm, and immediately prior to the funeral on Monday at the chapel, 9:45-10:45 am. For more information visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 12, 2019
