1/1
Suzan Gillespie Westenskow Mann
1959 ~ 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzan Gillespie Westenskow Mann
1959 ~ 2020
North Salt Lake, UT- Suzan Gillespie Westenskow Mann passed away on April 23, 2020 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side in her home from complications of cancer. Suzan was born December 17, 1959 to Dean and Ardell Gillespie. Suzan married Doug Westenskow, later divorced, and then married Larry Mann and moved with her children to Tennesee. Suzan immediately assimilated to country living, accent and all. Suzan had two children Sarah and Jason, 4 grandchildren Blake, Ashton, Ray, and Liz and 2 great-grandchildren Chase and Chance. Suzan loved working at Sapp Bros. truck stop and shared many stories of helping truckers and co-workers.

Suzan is preceded in death by her son Jason Westenskow and his father Doug Westenskow, her parents, and two brothers. Suzan is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. No services were held due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved