Suzanne Hadley Geyer
1941 - 2020
Suzanne Hadley Geyer (79) of Farmington, UT, passed away peacefully with family at her side September 17, 2020. Suzanne was born January 21, 1941 to Clark Arnold Hadley and Edith Crane in Pocatello, ID. She graduated from Pocatello High School and earned degrees from Brigham Young University and East Texas State University. In 1963, she married William Bird in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 27 years and had four children. In 1990, she married Max Geyer and they were married for seven years. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She was born and raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, from the time she was young, she loved the gospel, going to church, and participating in activities. She was passionate about genealogy, temple work, and studying the gospel extensively. She held many teaching and leadership positions and she put her whole heart and soul into her callings. In 2013, she served a two-year church service mission to a homeless shelter. In 2019, she retired from working at Church headquarters after 12 years of service.
Suzanne had a lifetime collection of beloved dolls and paper dolls. She kept an immaculate home, was a wonderful cook, and was always very well dressed. She visited all 50 states, traveled to many different countries, and lived abroad for a time.
Suzanne loved these quotes: "Always Choose the Right!" and "Trust in the Lord without Exception!" The latter is engraved on her headstone as a living tribute of her love and absolute devotion to the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Suzanne is survived by her four children: Rebecca Serbin, FL; Reed (Kathleen) Bird, CO; Mark Bird, WA; and Jonathan (Cristi) Bird, ID; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Lynn) Chatterton, UT and family; and brother, Clark Hadley, CA and family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and brother, Clark David.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Park Meadows Ward, 950 North Main, Centerville, where a viewing will be held from 9:40-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Mtn. View Cemetery, Pocatello, Idaho. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Park Meadows Ward
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Park Meadows Ward
SEP
24
Interment
01:00 PM
Mtn. View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
