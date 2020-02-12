Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Price Obituary
Suzanne Price, 77, passed away the evening of February 8th, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Suzanne was born November 23, 1942 in Portland, Oregon. She attended Westminster College and studied English. Suzanne's favorite job, where she acquired many of her closest friends, was when she worked for the Della Fontana Restaurant.
Her love for her family is more than you can put into words. She spent years of her life on family camping trips. Her favorite spots being up in Woodland, Utah and Jenny Lake in the Tetons.
She will be dearly missed, and her legacy will live on with her incredible Thanksgiving dinners, the best French toast and scrambled eggs you can imagine, and a Diet Coke in hand.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her Father, Merlin Frost; Mother, Zelma Frost; and her brother, Robert Dean.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Price; her only son, Jeffery Price; his wife Maria Price; her granddaughter Whitney Smith and husband, Michael Smith; her granddaughter Kelsey Higgins and husband, Justin Higgins; her grandson Jamison Price, and her 5 great grandchildren Finley, Eli, Rosie, Elsie, and baby coming August.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Graveside services to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Woodland.
Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Lawn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -