Services Myers Mortuary 205 South 1st East Brigham City , UT 84302 (435) 723-8484 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Myers Mortuary 205 S. 100 E. Brigham City , UT Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Brigham City West Stake Center 896 N. 625 W. Brigham City , UT Funeral service 11:00 AM Brigham City West Stake Center 896 N. 625 W. Brigham City , UT

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Suzanne Call Ferry (Sue)

1933 ~ 2019

Suzanne Call Ferry (Sue) passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 at the age of 86 of natural causes. Born in Brigham City, Utah on February 23, 1933 to David Heber Call and Edna LaRetta Williams Call, Suzanne lived a life devoted to family, community, and public service.

Suzanne married her high school sweetheart, Miles Yeoman "Cap" Ferry, on May 19, 1952, who was smitten by her big, brown eyes and luscious, dark eyelashes and called her "his Suzy." They were sealed in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 1, 1953. Their union was blessed with four children and later expanded to include two daughters through the LDS Indian Placement Program. Cap and Sue were true partners in life as they raised their children in West Corinne on the Ferry ranch, participated in public life, and traveled the world together.

Beginning at age twelve, Suzanne worked as a dishwasher and later as a waitress at the Idle Isle Cafe, which was owned and operated by her family. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1951, and returned to college when their youngest child was thirteen years old, ultimately earning her BS and MS degrees from Utah State University (USU) in Family and Consumer Sciences. Upon graduating with honors, she used her talents as a gifted seamstress and instructor to teach courses at USU and at the Bridgerland Applied Technology Center.

Sue was the wind beneath Cap's wings that carried him to successfully serve in the Utah House of Representatives, as Utah Senate President, as President of the National Conference of State Legislators, and as Utah Commissioner of Agriculture. With Cap, she frequented the White House and traveled internationally to meet and counsel with foreign officials and heads of state.

Sue was a true political trailblazer when she founded her successful political consulting firm, "Legislative Executive Consulting," in which she was later joined by Cap after he left official public service. As partners, they advised and lobbied for local, state, national, and international clients. Her political savvy and keen understanding of the needs of individuals and organizations were the trademarks of her craft.

The daughter of a WWII war veteran, Sue was dedicated to preserving freedom by actively participating in the American Legion Auxiliary and sponsored over 50 students to attend American Legion's Girls and Boys State.

Suzanne was an active member of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. She relished her service as the Stake Young Women's President where she was loved by all for her gregarious personality and spunk. Sue not only enthusiastically organized stake dances for the local youth but also instigated more pranks at Girls Camp than the girls themselves! Together, she and Cap enjoyed a thirteen year service mission at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, and served as Brigham City temple workers.

Though community, church, and political service brought Sue immense satisfaction, her greatest joy came through serving her family. Sue loved spending time at their cabin in Bear Lake with her grandchildren, whom she affectionately called the "Kinsmen." She taught them how to play cards, embroider, and to spot a good bargain at an antique or thrift shop. She loved traveling with her friends and family on summer trips to Lake Powell, Europe and beyond.

Suzanne will undoubtedly be remembered for her remarkable service to the community, but more importantly will be remembered for her generous expressions of love to her neighbors, friends, and family and for how she always sought out the less noticed, making them her dearest friends.

Suzanne is survived by her children: John Y. (Teresa) Ferry IV; Jane F. Stewart; Benjamin C. (Margaret) Ferry; Suzanne F. (Gary) Thorup; Helen B. Bileen, and Nora B. (Harlow) John; and by LaRita Evans, sister; David W. "Bo" (Donna) Call, brother; G. Richard Mantlo, brother-in-law; Nancy F. (Reese) Beeton, sister-in-law; Bert Cussimanio, brother-in-law; 29 grandchildren and 72 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by Miles Yeoman "Cap" Ferry, husband; David H. Call and Edna LaRetta W. Call, parents; John Y. Ferry II and Alda W. Cheney Ferry, in-laws; Judy C. Mantlo and Verabel C. Cluff, sisters; Donna F. Cussimanio, sister-in-law; Bonnie F. and John L. Holmes, sister and brother-in-law; Dave N. Stewart, son-in-law; Rachel Suzanne Thorup, great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Brigham City West Stake Center, 896 N. 625 W., Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah and prior to the funeral on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30am at the Brigham City West Stake Center.

Interment will be at the Corinne Cemetery in Corinne, Utah.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.myersmortuary.com

