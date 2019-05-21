|
|
Sydney Nicholes Thomas
1924 ~ 2019
Sydney Nicholes Thomas died May 17, 2019 in Cedar Hills. She was born October 29, 1924
In American Fork UT to Howard Wing Nicholes and Hope Hatton Andreasen. She married Ernest Miller Thomas on Jul 21, 1945, their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on April 16, 1964.
Survivors include her children Margaret (Robert) Wright, Ernest K (Carol), and Howard (Salonna) Thomas, and a son-in-law Rick Oliver. 20 grandchildren 38 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Tracy, Doug, Frank, and Ross, a daughter Christine Oliver, two granddaughters and a great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11 am at the American Fork 3rd Ward 165 North 350 West, American Fork. A viewing will be held on Wednesday may 22, 2019
From 6-8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and on Thursday prior to the services from 9:45-10:45am at the church. Burial at the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at Andersonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from May 21 to May 22, 2019