Sylvan R Christensen
"Chris"
As you read this, I have finished my journey here on earth. I go to I know not where, I leave behind Sandra, Kim, David and my wife and very best friend, Janice Elaine. I was born on my grandfather's farm on December 19, 1934 in Providence, Utah. I died on August 16, 2019. I was the son of Nettie Ranzenberger and Rudy Demler. I attended East High School and later went to Utah Technical College where I completed a 4-year Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship as a Machinist at Kennecott Copper Corp. I worked at Kennecott for 31 years. Retired, and later worked for Sears for 23 years. I left the workforce at the age of 72. I married Nina Furano on June 9, 1955, later divorced. I married Janice Harvey on Sept. 1, 2012 and have enjoyed the past 15+ years we have had together. To my friends, and enemies alike, lift a glass and have one for me. Via Condeos my friends- until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to U of U College of Nursing, Caring Connections, 10 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112-5880 or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 8575 South 700 East, Sandy, Utah.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sandy, 8575 South 700 East, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be from 12:00 - 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment, Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019