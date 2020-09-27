Sylvia J. Maranowski
1934 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Sylvia Jane Maranowski, our wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all, passed away at home September 24, 2020 with her daughter, granddaughters and son by her side. She remained devoted to praying the Rosary and The Chaplet of Divine Mercy.
Mom was born September 6, 1934 to Blanch and Robert Topczynski and grew up in the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Maranowski for 57 years. The loving sister of Bobby and Dick. The loving mother of Mark (Lynn), Eric, Kathy and Lisa. The loving grandmother of Erica, Matthew, Brandon, Julianne, Aiden and Kolbie.
Sylvia was an adventurous girl with a love of horses and all animals. She spent hours at the Schenley Park stables just to be near the horses. She loved the water and had success as a competitive swimmer. Sylvia had to leave school when her mother Blanch became ill and cared for her until she passed. She returned to school as an adult to earn her high school diploma.
Sylvia was a hard worker her entire life. She was a dedicated senior caregiver for over a decade on the overnight shift. She was a department manager in retail sales and a private domestic caregiver.
Mom cared for her husband Joe through his illness. She cared for her Aunt Helen in her last years. That care was returned by her daughter Lisa, being her best friend and companion for the last decade.
Mom was always there for her kids, sports, activities, homework and always a hug and kiss for us through life's ups and downs. She was so proud of us and created wonderful memories for her family, putting so much love into everything she did for us.
Sylvia cared with all her heart and made a loving difference in the world. Her love lives on in the hearts of her family and friends. She is at peace now with Jesus and Mary. We are all proud of you for a life well lived and believe God is too. God Bless you dear Sylvia Jane.
Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Vincent de Paul, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com
