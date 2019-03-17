Sylvia Jayne Heywood

1934 ~ 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Sylvia Jayne Heywood of Salt Lake City announces her passing on March 6, 2019, at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

Sylvia was born to Barbara Moore and Reid Heywood on October 18, 1934. On September 20, 1950, she married Merlin Leland (Kit) Taylor. They raised three sons and three daughters, Merlin Taylor (Joan), Kristine Woodside (David), Kenneth Taylor (Jackie), Donald Taylor, Jessica Crystal (Brent), and Jayne South (Brett).

Sylvia worked in the Aerospace, Electronics, and Health Care industries, had a full life as a farm wife and homemaker, and had many interests including painting, reading, gardening, cooking, knitting, and sewing. She made many quilts over the years for The Road Home homeless shelter in Salt Lake City.

Sylvia loved being surrounded by her family, and she was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and no surviving pets. Sylvia was known for her kind and generous heart, quick wit, compassionate spirit, and a great love for all children.

Sylvia is predeceased by her sons Kenneth and Donald. Twice widowed, she is predeceased by Merlin Taylor and George High.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Sylvia can be made to The Road Home shelter or other . Sylvia's family would like to thank Liana Teteberg of Yarrow Hospice for her excellent, loving care during Sylvia's last days. For more information, contact [email protected]

