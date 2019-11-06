|
|
Sylvia Lou Thatcher Witt
1945-2019
Sylvia Lou Thatcher Witt, 74, peacefully returned home to our Heavenly Father on November 3, 2019. Sylvia was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 9, 1945 to William Roy Thatcher and Ruth Morton Thatcher.
On March 28, 1964, Sylvia married Thomas Arthur Witt,
later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they have four children whom they raised in Salt Lake City.
Sylvia was proceeded in death by her father William Thatcher, and mother Ruth Thatcher Ajax, brothers Edwin Thatcher and David Thatcher and Sisters Laura Ackles and Alta Koopman. She is survived by her husband Thomas A. Witt, her children: Thomas A. Witt II (LuAnn), Shawna Witt Pendleton,
Rebecca Startup (George) and Alisa Woicicki (Shawn); and 10 grandchildren. Three brothers John Thatcher, Paul Thatcher and Kevin Smith. She will be dearly missed.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Funeral Home,3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84106.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019At 11:00 a.m. at the Gregson Ward House, 3153 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84106 with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the funeral, she will be interred at The Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Rd, Kaysville, UT 84037
For full Obituary go to www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019