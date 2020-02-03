|
1932 ~ 2020
Lehi, UT-Ta'avaoga Fa'agalo Soifua returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father, reuniting with her husband and sons, on January 30, 2020.
Ta'avaoga was born May 8, 1932, In Iva Savaii, Western Samoa to Fa'agalo and Ta'e Tofilau. She married Tuilagi Sione Soifua on May 29, 1956.
Ta'avaoga's greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved to sew, cook, make quilts, weave fine mats, and to read. However, her greatest passion was her love for the Savior and His Gospel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was bold, fearless, and was not ashamed to testify of the truthfulness of the Gospel. She served multiple missions for the Church alongside her husband as pioneers establishing the Church in Western Samoa.
Ta'avaoga is survived by her children, Ailaoa Leuso (Jill), Vaeoletalalelei (Winona), Saumolia (Michael), Jerry (Kuini), Mapusaga (Camilla), Sofarania (Shawn), Peleise, Fa'agalo (Atalina), Canton (Rebekah), Manase (Kemu), Toaiva (Jessica), Ofa, and Johnny (Mele), 41 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Ta'avaoga was preceded in death by her loving husband Tuilagi Sione Soifua, her sons Ioane Sione Soifua and Leuso Sione Soifua, her parents Fa'agalo and Ta'e Tofilau, and her sister Malia.
Services will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Lehi 42nd Ward, 4679 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah, with family services from 8:00 - 11:00 AM, and a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2020