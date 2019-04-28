2001 ~ 2019

Our beautiful Talia Helen Littlefield left us quickly and tragically on April 24, 2019 as a result of a car accident. She was 18 years old, soon to graduate from Stansbury High School and excited for the future. She was sweet, kind, vibrant, smart, vivacious, and ready to conquer the world.

Talia was born January 15, 2001 two minutes after her twin brother Xander, and after her mother spent 16 weeks on bedrest in the hospital. Her birth came with much anticipation and rejoicing by her parents, Mathew and Tina Littlefield, and her large extended family. She was spunky and stubborn from the beginning at 5 lb 5 ounces.

Watching her grow and develop was a joy and a challenge. She wanted things her way, and did everything she could to ensure that she got what she wanted. She was so independent right from the beginning and that drive to grow and live filled everything she did. She enjoyed seeing and eating new things and was always up for an adventure. Quick witted and funny she could fit in and find friends anywhere she went and loved living life at full speed.

In her high school years, she has excelled academically including obtaining a CNA her Junior year and was almost finished with the Medical Assistant certificate program. She had dreams of being a doctor and had recently determined her ultimate goal was to deliver babies as an Obstetrician.

She loved working with the elderly, and has been working at Rocky Mountain Care and Legacy Home Health. When she wasn't working or studying, she wanted to be with her friends. Her friends describe her as "funny", "such a light "a "supporter" a "defender" a "bright ray of sunshine" and "a great friend". Her favorite friend was Keggen and their relationship over the last year brought her great joy. She was loved by many, and will be sorely missed by all.

We recognize and acknowledge the loving hands of our Heavenly Father in each our lives, and in the life of Talia. His plans for her were different from those we wanted. While we mourn her loss, we are certain of the eternal nature of families and that our separation will be brief because of the beautiful sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We love you Talia and we will miss you so much!

Talia is survived by her parents, Mathew and Tina Littlefield, her siblings: Corbin, Xander, Eira, Claire and Breccon. Her grandparents, Brent and Joyce Littlefield, Jack Ruffino, and Marilyn Snow, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name.

There will be viewings Wednesday May 1, 2019 6:30-8:30pm and Thursday morning May 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am prior to the funeral service at 11:00am. Viewings and the funeral will be held at the Stansbury Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 417 Benson Road, Stansbury Park, UT 84074. All services will be managed in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home. Online Condolences and Memories can be shared at daltonhoopes.com.

The family wants to express gratitude for the tremendous outpouring of love and support on their behalf. People have been so generous with their time and money and it is so appreciated.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary