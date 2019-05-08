Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jordan 4th Ward
3676 W. 4700 S.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan 4th Ward
3676 W. 4700 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Talue Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talue Upwall Dean


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Talue Upwall Dean Obituary
Talue Upwall Dean
June 15, 1930 ~ May 1, 2019
The dearest wife, mom, grandma, friend, Talue Upwall Dean of Taylorsville, Utah, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Jordan 4th Ward, 3676 W. 4700 S., with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 AM. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now