Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Edge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara Phizacklea Edge


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamara Phizacklea Edge Obituary
June 19, 1957 ~ April 21, 2020
Tamara "Tammy or Phiz" Phizacklea Edge passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home in Port Saint Joe, Florida. Tammy was born 19 June 1957, Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred and Mary Jean (Jeannie) Phizacklea. She is survived by her husband, Steve of Port Saint Joe, Florida, and her brother, Tom and Diane Phizacklea and family of Layton, Utah. Also surviving are Tammy's brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy & Jane; Rick & Vickie, Tammy & Kelly and families.
The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors and extended family for the out pouring of love and support given at this difficult time. Due to the Coronavirus no services are scheduled.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -