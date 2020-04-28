|
|
June 19, 1957 ~ April 21, 2020
Tamara "Tammy or Phiz" Phizacklea Edge passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home in Port Saint Joe, Florida. Tammy was born 19 June 1957, Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred and Mary Jean (Jeannie) Phizacklea. She is survived by her husband, Steve of Port Saint Joe, Florida, and her brother, Tom and Diane Phizacklea and family of Layton, Utah. Also surviving are Tammy's brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy & Jane; Rick & Vickie, Tammy & Kelly and families.
The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors and extended family for the out pouring of love and support given at this difficult time. Due to the Coronavirus no services are scheduled.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2020