Tammie Kea Bills-Laub
1957 ~ 2019
Tammie passed away October 3, 2019 surrounded by love and family. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Colleen and Charles "Chick" Bills on November 26 1957.
She was married to Daniel Laub from 1986 - 2008 and later found love again with Brent Mcghie.
Tammie Loved People. She touched so many lives and made connections with everyone she met. She was a care taker, always doing something for someone and happy to do it. She was everyone's go to for crafts or last minute gifts. Her happy place was her kids, she raised everyone like they were her own and we all fell a special connection to her.
Tammie is survived by her daughter Brittany Ann (Sami) Laub, her Grandchildren Jacobi Laub and Lenyx Laub, her Siblings Colleen Bruse, Jeff (Janet) Bills, Lorie (Grant) Griffith, Scott (Karrie) Bills, and her Nieces and Nephews Jamy (Stephen) Bruse, Brandie(Josh) Homer, Sonya (Mitch) Gronning, Austin (Alice) Griffith, Preston (Megan) Griffith, Chris (Amber) Bills, Melissa (Bryce) Desmond, and Landon Bills.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles "Chick" Bills and her Brothers Tom Bills and Barry Bruse.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. Interment at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019