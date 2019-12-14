|
Tammy Naylor
1955 - 2019
Farmington, Utah - Tammy Mattingly Naylor, age 64, returned home to her Heavenly Father December 9, 2019 at her home in Farmington, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tammy was born in Pusan, Korea, March 15, 1955. Her mother, Mija and step-father, Ray Mattingly, brought her to Utah where she was welcomed and raised by the loving family of Dale and Elaine Mattingly in her beloved Wayne County. Tammy graduated from Wayne High School and then went to Utah State University.
While at college she met the love of her life, John Kendon Naylor and they were married April 25, 1975 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Tammy and John have spent the last 31 years living in Farmington.
Tammy worked as a stay at home Mom and dance teacher for many years, then later became a flight attendant for Skywest Airlines.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and has served faithfully in many callings throughout her life. Tammy loved to dance, sing and act and used her talents to bless many people. Most of all, Tammy loved people and enjoyed finding out about their lives and interests.
Tammy is survived by her beloved husband, John Naylor; her children: Rachel (Travis) Scoresby; Rebecca (Nate) Cason; Alexis Leavitt; J.K. (Danielle) Naylor; Andrea Naylor; Amelia (Brock) Graviet; and Jillian(Beau) Hunt; 20 grandchildren; her siblings: Richard (Carolyn) Mattingly; Ty (Julie) Mattingly; Hae Shin Lee; and Verlynne (Darin) Giles.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Eve Cason; and her parents, Dale and Elaine Mattingly, Ray and Mija Mattingly.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Oakridge LDS Ward Chapel, 1533 North 1075 West in Farmington, where friends may call for viewing Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. or Monday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Farmington City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 14, 2019