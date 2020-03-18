|
|
Tanner Rigby Smith
1995 - 2020
Tanner Rigby Smith of South Jordan, Utah died March 14, 2020. He was born January 29, 1995 in Franklin, Tennessee to Steve and Angie Smith. He attended Bingham High School and graduated from Summit Academy in 2013. He attended the University of Utah graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2019. He loved sports and enjoyed being on a team with those who shared his passion.
After High School he came to love golf and spending time in that pursuit with a few special friends. Tanner was extremely creative and at times throughout his life enjoyed drawing and creating music. Tanner had a wonderful sense of humor and we loved to hear him laugh.
He is survived by his parents Steve and Angie Smith; his sister Hannah and his brother Dallin. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, David and Mary Roskelley; and his paternal grandparents, Byron and Bonnie Smith. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to LDS charities (or the ). To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020