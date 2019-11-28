|
|
Tanner Steven
Bradshaw
1994 - 2019
Our dear son, brother, husband, and father, Tanner Steven Bradshaw passed away on November 24, 2019. Tanner was born on August 1, 1994 to Wendy Williams and Steven Bradshaw in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Sandy, Utah and graduated from Brighton High School. He was loved by his parents, four siblings, friends and neighbors. As a kid, he would run around the neighborhood wearing costumes and his love of dogs would occasionally lead him to steal the neighbor's dog when they were out of town.
Tanner was always the most enthusiastic and energetic person in the room. These qualities contributed to his general love of life and all it has to offer. He loved to sing at the top of his lungs (much to the annoyance of his siblings) and was his mom's best "snuggle bug". His energy led him to seek out hobbies including lacrosse, swimming, and woodworking. He loved nature and would retreat to the mountains or to the beach whenever he could.
Tanner had many talents, the best of which was his ability to love and love deeply. He was loved everywhere he went because of his kindness and compassion. He would do anything for anyone, and friends and family could always count on him to make them feel better about themselves.
He had an entrepreneurial spirit and worked hard to support his family. He was an eager learner who always shared his treasures of knowledge. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Tanner had enormous faith and served diligently wherever the Lord would have him. He served a full-time mission in Baltimore, Maryland.
He and his beautiful wife were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. He loved his wife and his son with all his heart. Mayra was the love of his life and a light in dark times for him. William and Tanner were the best of buds and he was the best daddy that a little boy could ask for. They were constantly on the lookout for the coolest toy cars to play with.
Tanner is survived by his wife Mayra and son William, mother Wendy, siblings Barrett (Becca) Morley, Clayton (Katie) Morley, Lincoln (Bryndy) Bradshaw, Kylie (Ty) Burgi and his wonderful nieces and nephews. Tanner is preceded in death by his father Steve.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Hillcrest Ward, 8735 S Harvard Park Drive, Sandy, Utah 84094. A viewing will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 prior to the services. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019