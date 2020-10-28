Tanner TR Collins
1991 - 2020
Tanner passed away on October 22, 2020 in Allentown, PA. He was born December 18, 1991 in Sandy, UT to John Collins and Raquel Aposhian.
If you knew Tanner, you would know that he had an amazing sense of humor. He was so handsome. His smile would light up even the darkest room. With the kindest eyes, he made everyone feel as though they were a long-lost friend.
He loved camping, hunting, fishing, snowboarding, football and all things that would keep him outdoors. He loved the sun on his face and peaceful walks through the Rose Garden Park.
Tanner was an amazing and interesting cook. He loved buffalo sauce, crab and all things seafood. He was insanely smart, artistic, loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar.
His greatest joy in life was his son Carter and spending time with his nieces and family. His family loved him more than he will ever know. Rest in peace Tanner Bug!
Tanner is survived by his son Carter EJ Collins, father John Collins, mother Raquel (David) Aposhian, sisters Brittani Collins (Dustin), Gracie Aposhian, Sharee Wright (Colt), brothers Jaxon Aposhian and Ryan Aposhian, nieces Havalee Coy, Isabella Coy, Lucee Coy and Hazel White. Preceded in death by his grandfather Roy Groesbeck and great-great aunt Lois Grosbeck.
A celebration of Tanner's life will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm at LeJardin at The Rose Shop from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Interment will take place immediately after. At 2:30, the celebration will continue back at LeJardin until 6:30 pm with time to mix and mingle and share stories. The address is 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. If you are unable to attend, please share a thought or memory at larkincares.com
.