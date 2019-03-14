1983 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, father, and friend, Taylor Evan Bohling.

Taylor was born on December 2nd, 1983 in Salt Lake City, Utah and from that day- wide eyed and ready for adventure- he lived life to the fullest. There wasn't a challenge or obstacle Taylor didn't tackle with his whole heart. And if you were lucky enough to count Taylor as your friend, his fierce loyalty and quick wit had no comparison. You could often find him outside; whether it was enjoying the outdoors or creating with his hands, he was a master at both. Taylor was too big for this world and his strength of spirit was needed for work of a greater calling.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Valley View 10th Ward, located on 2000 East 3900 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.

