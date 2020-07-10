1/1
Ted Gerald (Jerry) Hockett
1943 - 2020
1/27/1943 ~ 6/26/2020
Jerry passed away suddenly at home on June 26, 2020. Born January 27th 1942 to Ted and Dorothy Hockett. He married the love of his life, Linda Rock, in 1992. They shared a love of animals and the outdoors. Jerry also enjoyed working in his yard, garden and coy pond.
Jerry is survived by his sister Carole, Son Troy (Tricia) Hockett, step son Monte (Tracie) Rock and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Linda Hockett.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, July 13th 11am at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery 17111 South Camp Williams Road in Bluffdale Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
