August 13, 1931 - October 1, 2019
We are saddened by the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Ted Hugh Olsen. Ted died Oct. 1, 2019. He attended General College at the University of Utah, for a brief time before he married Gloria Skillhorn February 14, 1952. Before the U, he attended Grant Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High, and graduated from West High School.
Ted had newspaper ink in his blood. With over 20 years of experience in newspaper and public relations, he had fine-tuned his writing skills to an art form. From 1948 to 1953, Ted was with United Press International, and the Deseret News where he began writing obituaries and worked his way up to copy editor. Ted began his association with Hercules Corporation as their "Media Man," where he spearheaded the company's publication, "The Missilani," pun intended. From 1969 to 1972, Ted was a part-time faculty member of the Communication Department at Brigham Young University. During his retirement years, Ted had a "crappy" job freelance writing for a fertilization publication.
Ted was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Erastus, and Anna Ameilia Nielsen, August 13, 1931. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. He is survived by loving wife Gloria, daughter: Terri (Brandt); sons: Jerry, James (Gygi); 7 grandkids: Tyler (Katie), Spencer (Megan), Libby (Justin) Chelsey, Jake, Jamie and Lucas; five great-grandkids: Paisley, Piper, Callum, Easton and Blake.
Ted enjoyed spending time with family, writing, good food, a good martini, and a cold brew. He loved spending time at his cabin, which offered a peaceful retreat. He taught us the value of hard work, love, and a dry sense of humor. Blessings to Applegate Hospice, especially Donna, Terral, Jose and Mario. Your love and caring will never go unnoticed. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, Oct. 7 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road,(10600 South), where friends and family can call from 1-2 p.m. Services will be held from at 2:00 pm with innichement to follow.
Goodnight, dad. We'll leave a light on for you.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019