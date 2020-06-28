Teddi Davis Hyatt
1958 ~ 2020
Our beloved Teddi peacefully slipped away on 18 June 2020 in Kalispell, MT. Teddi was born in February 1958, a daughter of Melvin R. and Josephine B. Davis. She grew up in SLC and graduated from Skyline High. Teddi married Kim A. Hyatt in 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. She is survived by husband Kim, children Candice (Dave) McKnight, Kristen (Josue) Chubac, Jesse (Maricela) and Max (Ashton), four grandchildren and five siblings. See darlingtonfunerals.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We will always remember your smile and how happy you were around family and grandchildren.
Jessica & Alex Chubac
Family
June 25, 2020
Ill love you forever, Ill like you for always as long as your living my Mother youll be.
Kristen
Daughter
June 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family. I have such wonderful memories of Teddi as a kind and caring friend.
Bob White
Friend
