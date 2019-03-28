Home

Teddy Glenn Hiatt


Teddy Glenn Hiatt Obituary
Teddy Glenn Hiatt
1934 ~ 2019
Teddy Glen Hiatt, 84, enthusiastically returned to his Heavenly Father, his beloved wife, Georgia, and his parents, Samuel Floyd and Josie Hildred Rosencrancz Peterson Hiatt, on March 25, 2019. He was born April 7, 1934 in Elko, Nevada. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Oquirrh Hills 4th Ward Chapel, 5208 West Cyclamen Way, West Jordan, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:00-1:15 pm. at the church. Interment will be in the Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah.Arrangements entrusted to the care of Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and condolences please visit their website at www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 28, 2019
